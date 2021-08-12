Advertisement

Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of an alleged human smuggling attempt and several arrests.

Wednesday night shortly after 10 p.m., Encinal police officers pulled over a car on I-35 between mile marker 39 or 40.

As the car came to a rolling stop, multiple men bailed out of the backseat and ran into the brush.

The driver was a woman in her early 30′s who was arrested at the scene along with an undocumented man.

Through investigation, authorities discovered that the woman was living in the U.S. illegally in Dallas for years.

The driver and three other undocumented people were turned over to Border Patrol, but about 6 or 8 undocumented individuals are still at large.

