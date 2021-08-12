Sexually transmitted disease cases decrease as a result of pandemic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The numbers of certain sexually transmitted diseases are down, that’s according to the Laredo Health Department.

On Thursday, during the Eighth Annual Binational Health Conference, Laredo’s Health Director Richard Chamberlin shared these findings.

Studies show that in 2019, 22 HIV cases were reported, and 13 were reported in 2020.

Meanwhile cases of chlamydia have gone down from 79 in 2019 to 48 in 2020.

Cases of Gonorrhea have also gone down from 14 to six.

Tuberculosis (TB) have gone down from 30 to 16 in 2020; however, the cases of Syphilis slightly went up from 117 to 120 in 2020.

Chamberlin attributed the decrease in certain cases due to the pandemic and people staying at home.

These numbers are only of people who went in to get tested.

The health department would like to remind the public that it provides testing for sexual transmitted diseases.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.