Advertisement

Sexually transmitted disease cases decrease as a result of pandemic

File photo: Health department on STDs
File photo: Health department on STDs(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The numbers of certain sexually transmitted diseases are down, that’s according to the Laredo Health Department.

On Thursday, during the Eighth Annual Binational Health Conference, Laredo’s Health Director Richard Chamberlin shared these findings.

Studies show that in 2019, 22 HIV cases were reported, and 13 were reported in 2020.

Meanwhile cases of chlamydia have gone down from 79 in 2019 to 48 in 2020.

Cases of Gonorrhea have also gone down from 14 to six.

Tuberculosis (TB) have gone down from 30 to 16 in 2020; however, the cases of Syphilis slightly went up from 117 to 120 in 2020.

Chamberlin attributed the decrease in certain cases due to the pandemic and people staying at home.

These numbers are only of people who went in to get tested.

The health department would like to remind the public that it provides testing for sexual transmitted diseases.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text

Latest News

Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Laredoan goes to Vegas Pizza Convention
Laredoan goes to Pizza Convention
Victoria Rendon accepted into International Space University
Laredoan talks journey to International Space University in France
Martin Tigers prepare for hopeful season
Martin Tigers plan for hopeful season after battling pandemic last year