Stevie Nicks cancels several tour dates

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Stevie Nicks fans are going to have to wait until next year to see the “Stand Back” singer perform.

Nicks announced on Twitter Monday that she is canceling her five tour dates that were scheduled to start in September.

The 73-year-old said she hopes she can reschedule them for 2022.

She has displayed caution about COVID-19 in the past.

Last August, she wrote on Facebook that getting the disease could ruin her singing career if she had to be put on a ventilator.

As a result, 2022 could prove to be a busy year for Nicks.

Earlier this year, Mick Fleetwood said he’d like to reunite Fleetwood Mac for a farewell tour.

It’s very unfortunate that she dropped out of ACL and there’s even a petition in Austin to cancel ACL this year.

