LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Target is introducing its own new pet food brand.

The line of cat and dog food is called “Kindful” and joins 45 other private label brands on Target shelves.

Kindful will have an assortment of wet and dry food, treats and toppers, in a variety of flavors.

The pet food will be available in stores and online starting August 15th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.