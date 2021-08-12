Advertisement

UISD approves temporary dress code for all students

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD parents sending their kids to school will have options when it comes to their uniforms.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, an exemption was made to give all students flexibility in choosing what they can wear to school.

However, the school district has provided a guideline of appropriate clothing.

School officials say it’s a temporary dress code that aims to make it fair across the board for the school year.

The board of trustees decided that if the high school students were given an exemption on what to wear, they thought it would be fair for all grade levels; pre-k through 12th grade.

For the do’s and don’ts of what you can wear you can check below.

UISD updated dress code
UISD updated dress code(KGNS)

