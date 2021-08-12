Undocumented man dies after being run over

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is reported dead after a fatal accident on Wednesday.

The Laredo Police Department had received a call of a man being run over by 7100 Old Santa Maria Road shortly after 5 p.m.

According to reports, the victim, his brother, and a woman had just illegally crossed the border and climbed onto the back area of a truck tractor that was pulling a semi trailer at a gas station, without the driver knowing.

The victim’s brother said that they decided to get off the truck at a red light, but the victim slipped and fell underneath the truck, which allegedly resulted in him being run over.

The injured man was taken to LMC where he was in surgery for several internal injuries, later passing away.

The driver was not cited since he was not aware of the people who had climbed onto his truck without his knowledge.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.