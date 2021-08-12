Advertisement

Undocumented man dies after being run over

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is reported dead after a fatal accident on Wednesday.

The Laredo Police Department had received a call of a man being run over by 7100 Old Santa Maria Road shortly after 5 p.m.

According to reports, the victim, his brother, and a woman had just illegally crossed the border and climbed onto the back area of a truck tractor that was pulling a semi trailer at a gas station, without the driver knowing.

The victim’s brother said that they decided to get off the truck at a red light, but the victim slipped and fell underneath the truck, which allegedly resulted in him being run over.

The injured man was taken to LMC where he was in surgery for several internal injuries, later passing away.

The driver was not cited since he was not aware of the people who had climbed onto his truck without his knowledge.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz
Woman accused of stealing meat from grocery store
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Hospitalization rate increases
City alerts residents about current COVID situation via text

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
Building used as housing for elderly catches fire
Scams college students need to avoid
Scams college students need to avoid
Scams college students need to avoid
Laredoan goes to Vegas Pizza Convention
Laredo pizza owner set to compete in Las Vegas Pizza Expo