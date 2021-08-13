Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville foiled a human smuggling attempt on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 359 when agents spotted a suspicious white pick-up truck attempted to enter a ranch area.

As agents closed in on the vehicle, the driver immediately fled into the brush.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 17 undocumented immigrants hiding under a blanket in the bed of the truck.

Vehicle registration checks revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Antonio, days prior to the incident.

