Advertisement

Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville

Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville foiled a human smuggling attempt on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Highway 359 when agents spotted a suspicious white pick-up truck attempted to enter a ranch area.

As agents closed in on the vehicle, the driver immediately fled into the brush.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 17 undocumented immigrants hiding under a blanket in the bed of the truck.

Vehicle registration checks revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Antonio, days prior to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
Accident reported on Santa Maria
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt

Latest News

Man accused of theft at restaurant
Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft
Agents rescue siblings from rail car
Agents rescue siblings from train car
File photo: Laredoans wear facemasks
Judge grants TRO against Governor Abbott’s mask mandate
Second annual Bull Run
City to hold second annual Bull Run