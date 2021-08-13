Advertisement

Agents rescue siblings from train car

Agents rescue siblings from rail car
Agents rescue siblings from rail car(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents rescued a couple of siblings who were trapped inside a train and in distress.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when agents at the north station were requested by Union Pacific Railroad for assistance near I-35.

When agents arrived at the scene, the train operator told agents that he heard people yelling someone inside one of the grain hoppers.

A search of a train car led to the discovery of a brother and sister who were showing severe signs of dehydration.

Both were transported to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
Accident reported on Santa Maria
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt

Latest News

Man accused of theft at restaurant
Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville
File photo: Laredoans wear facemasks
Judge grants TRO against Governor Abbott’s mask mandate
Second annual Bull Run
City to hold second annual Bull Run