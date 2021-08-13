Agents rescue siblings from train car

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents rescued a couple of siblings who were trapped inside a train and in distress.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when agents at the north station were requested by Union Pacific Railroad for assistance near I-35.

When agents arrived at the scene, the train operator told agents that he heard people yelling someone inside one of the grain hoppers.

A search of a train car led to the discovery of a brother and sister who were showing severe signs of dehydration.

Both were transported to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

