Advertisement

Agents shut down two stash houses

Agents shut down two stash houses
Agents shut down two stash houses(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents and local authorities foiled two stash houses that were being used to conduct illegal activity.

On Wednesday, agents at the north Laredo station responded to a call regarding two possible stash houses suspected of harboring undocumented immigrants.

Agents searched the home and found a total of 22 undocumented immigrants.

Inside the second home, agents found 17 bundles of marijuana that were in plain view.

LPD took custody of the drugs and the undocumented people were turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Accident reported on Santa Maria
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck

Latest News

Fasken Library to hold back to school drive
File photo: Garage sale
National Garage Sale Day
Residents line up for back to school vaccines
Residents line up for back to school vaccines
Man dies after shootout between Texas authorities
Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies