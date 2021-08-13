Agents shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents and local authorities foiled two stash houses that were being used to conduct illegal activity.

On Wednesday, agents at the north Laredo station responded to a call regarding two possible stash houses suspected of harboring undocumented immigrants.

Agents searched the home and found a total of 22 undocumented immigrants.

Inside the second home, agents found 17 bundles of marijuana that were in plain view.

LPD took custody of the drugs and the undocumented people were turned over to Homeland Security.

