Celebrate National Garage Sale Day with no fees!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - They say one man’s trash is another person’s treasure and this weekend is the perfect opportunity to turn that junk into cash!

This weekend is National Garage Sale Day and in celebration of the campaign, the city will be waiving all garage sale permits from now until Sunday!

Application permits can be found by going to www.cityoflaredo.com/building.

Here’s a history lesson, C. Daniel Rhodes created National Garage Sale Day in 2001 after seeing neighbors having sales on different weekends. Rhodes thought coordinating sales on the same weekend would be convenient.

