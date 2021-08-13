City announces re-opening of infusion center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s because of a lack of space in local hospitals that makes an infusion center necessary in Laredo once again.

The city announced on Thursday that they will be teaming up with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to re-open the facility.

It will include 30 beds and will provide monoclonal antibodies to help speed up recovery for patients suffering from mild COVID symptoms.

At this point, the city is working with the state to figure out where to put it.

Once they get a location, it will be up and running within two to three days after approval.

This comes after the first infusion center that opened up in January shut down back in April.

