Advertisement

City to hold second annual Bull Run

City to hold second annual Bull Run
City to hold second annual Bull Run(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend the residents are invited to grab the bull by the horns during an annual biathlon!

This Saturday, the City of Laredo will hold its second annual Bull Run at the Freddy Benavides Park & Sisters of Mercy Waterpark.

The run is open to athletes ages 13 years and older and teams are made up of five people or more.

Registration will take place at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m.

All you have to do to enter is donate a backpack full of school supplies.

For more information you can call 956-729-4600.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
22-year-old Joel Gonzalez
Man wanted for intentionally crashing into woman’s car

Latest News

Back to school supply drive
Fasken Library to hold back to school drive
File: National Garage Sale Day
Celebrate National Garage Sale Day with no fees!
Man wanted for causing rollover
Man wanted for intentionally crashing into woman’s car
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck