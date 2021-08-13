City to hold second annual Bull Run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend the residents are invited to grab the bull by the horns during an annual biathlon!

This Saturday, the City of Laredo will hold its second annual Bull Run at the Freddy Benavides Park & Sisters of Mercy Waterpark.

The run is open to athletes ages 13 years and older and teams are made up of five people or more.

Registration will take place at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m.

All you have to do to enter is donate a backpack full of school supplies.

For more information you can call 956-729-4600.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.