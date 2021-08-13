Advertisement

City recreation centers to open for senior citizens

City of Laredo opens recreational centers for adult seniors
City of Laredo opens recreational centers for adult seniors(City of Laredo)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, August 16, 2021, the City of Laredo Parks & Recreation Department will open five recreation centers for adult seniors ages 62 and over.

The facilities can only be used for exercise purposes.

The City of Laredo will not open the senior centers for recreation or other activities, to prevent gatherings among participants. In Addition, there will be no fee to use the facility.

Seniors will be able to use the indoor walking/jogging track and all exercise equipment available. Face masks and social distancing will be recommended inside the center or while they use the facility.

The Parks and Recreation Center’s staff will be cleaning the equipment after every use in order to maintain a safe and clean environment for all participants.

The five centers that will open from Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM are:

  • La Ladrillera Adult Recreation Center – 2100 Pinder Ave.
  • El Eden Recreation Center – 4735 Loma Vista Dr.
  • N.E. Hillside Recreation Center -  320 Wyoming St.
  • Barbara Fasken Recreation Center – 15201 Cerralvo Dr.
  • Cigarroa Recreation Center - 2201 Zacatecas St.

With the exception of La Ladrillera, other centers will be open on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department administration office at 956-729-4600.

