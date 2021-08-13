Customs & Border Protection Release July 2021 numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Courtesy of CBP: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for July 2021, which can be viewed online here.

CBP Enforcement Numbers for July 2021

The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a larger-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.

The number of unique encounters in July 2021 was 154,288.

In total, there were 212,672 encounters along the Southwest Border, 27 percent of which involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for Fiscal Years 2014-2019.

A majority (52 percent) of encounters continue to be single adults, with 110,443 encounters in July, a 6 percent decrease from June.

95,788 encounters, more than 45 percent of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 116,884 encounters were processed under Title 8.

85,563 encounters involving single adults (78 percent) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 24,880 processed under Title 8.

9,948 encounters involving family unit individuals (12 percent) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 73,018 processed under Title 8.

A total of 845,307 unique individuals have been encountered year-to-date during Fiscal Year 2021, compared to 796,400 during the same time period in Fiscal Year 2019.

So far in Fiscal Year 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents along the Southwest Border have placed more than 60,500 migrants who cannot be expelled under Title 42 in Expedited Removal proceedings.

To address recidivism, in July CBP began a Repeat Offender initiative, under which single adults who have previously been apprehended and deported under Title 8 are referred for prosecution.

Unaccompanied Children

Encounters of unaccompanied children increased 24 percent, with 18,962 encounters in July compared with 15,234 in June. In July, the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 1,363 per day, compared with an average of 794 per day in June.

Family Unit individuals

Encounters of family unit individuals increased by 49 percent from 55,839 in June to 82,966 in July—still below the peak of 88,587 encounters in May 2019. The number of encounters with family unit individuals so far this fiscal year (328,121) remains below the number of encounters at the same point in Fiscal Year 2019 (474,545).

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.