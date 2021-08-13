Advertisement

Diocese of Laredo Catholic Schools reports positive case

Diocese of Laredo
Diocese of Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Diocese of Laredo, a K-4 student at San Agustin Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say that the Laredo Health Department and the health authority of Laredo have been advised and no other cases have been reported at this time.

The safety protocols at San Agustin Elementary include the use of facemasks, desk shields, social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Since the diocese has those protocols in place, they say they are not required to quarantine the rest of the children in the classroom.

Administrators will be performing temperature checks upon the arrival of all students, and with the parents’ permission, they can perform COVID-19 testing for students.

They continued to say that they have been and will continue to follow the recommendations of our local health experts.

