Fasken Library to hold back to school drive

Back to school supply drive
Back to school supply drive(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the kids heading back to class on Monday, the City of Laredo is hoping to be a part of the back-to-school efforts.

This afternoon Councilmember Vanessa Perez as well as several organizations will organize a back-to-school drive at the Fasken Library.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say its one per child and the student must be present during the time of the giveaway.

