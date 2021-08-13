Fasken Library to hold back to school drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the kids heading back to class on Monday, the City of Laredo is hoping to be a part of the back-to-school efforts.

This afternoon Councilmember Vanessa Perez as well as several organizations will organize a back-to-school drive at the Fasken Library.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say its one per child and the student must be present during the time of the giveaway.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.