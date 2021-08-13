Advertisement

Home on fire reported in Rio Bravo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire is reported south of Webb County yesterday evening.

This is video of a home in Rio bravo where fire crews were at trying to put out the blaze.

The fire department in town is lead by chief Juan Gonzalez who told KGNS there were no injuries reported at this time.

The department says no was in the house at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

