Judge grants TRO against Governor Abbott’s mask mandate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A district judge grants a temporary restraining order filed by the City of Laredo to repeal portions of Executive Order 38.

The lawsuit was filed by the city on Thursday against Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas, seeking to repeal portions of Executive Order 38 and to allow the requirement of face masks in schools.

49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez signed the order on Thursday.

According to the docket, the case will be heard again on Aug. 26 and the case is set for a calendar call on Nov. 2.

All Calendar Call hearings will be open court and on the record before Judge Joe Lopez.

Both parties would need to be present unless a pre-trial guideline order with both counsel and judges’ signatures prior to the calendar call date.

