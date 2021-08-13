Laredo Health Authority signs off on requirements for all public schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that the lawsuit has been signed by the judge, Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino has signed off on requirements for all public schools.

In it, Dr. Trevino is recommending the following:

Universal indoor masking-- that means that local public schools should follow the CDC recommendation and indoor masking is required for all students age 2 and older. That also includes staff, teachers, and visitors for K-12 schools. This is regardless of their vaccination status.

Schools shall notify students, parents, or legal guardians, when the school learns of a student who was in close contact with someone who is COVID positive.

In addition, he says unvaccinated individuals, who are determined to be in close contact with someone COVID positive, shall quarantine for 14 days after their last contract.

Students, staff, teachers, and visitors shall remain off-campus and not attend any school-sponsored events during their quarantine period.

Fully vaccinated individuals should get tested 3 to 5 days after their exposure even if they don’t have symptoms and they wore masks, but they don’t need to quarantine.

The order goes into effect today.

