Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft

Man accused of theft at restaurant
Man accused of theft at restaurant(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man believed to be tied to a theft case.

The incident happened at a local restaurant and the man was caught on surveillance video without a shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

