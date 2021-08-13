Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man believed to be tied to a theft case.

The incident happened at a local restaurant and the man was caught on surveillance video without a shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.