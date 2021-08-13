Laredo schools prepare for first day of school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the first day of school inches closer, teachers and staff are hard at work in preparing the campuses for hundreds of eager students.

Earlier today, UISD and LISD staff were inside classrooms setting up desks and all the protective gear needed for Monday.

Officials from both school districts say there will be plenty of hand sanitizer, and face masks for the students and staff.

“We have provided everything that could be provided from Plexiglass to hand sanitizer, from cleaners for the desk, to an additional protection -- which is our face masks,” said Amparo Lanese with UISD Communications. “So, I think the protection is there.”

Regarding middle school and high schools, both UISD and LISD say desks will be wiped down after each class period.

