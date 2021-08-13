Advertisement

LISD will require masks on campuses after city lawsuit secures Temporary Restraining Order from state

Laredo Independent School District(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The following statement from LISD Executive Director of Communications Veronica Castillon was provided to KGNS:

“The City of Laredo secured a Temporary Restraining Order from the Honorable Judge Joe Lopez, Judge of the 49th Judicial District Court of Webb County, Texas, suspending enforcement of Governor Greg Abbott’s GA-38.

Pursuant to the Temporary Restraining Order, Dr. Victor Trevino, Local Health Authority of the City of Laredo, issued a Directive on August 13, 2021, to all public schools, including those that are part of the Laredo Independent School District, to immediately implement and require the wearing of face masks and coverings by all students two years of age and older, staff, teachers, and visitors of K-12 schools and facilities, regardless of vaccination status as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LISD will comply with the Directive issued by the Local Health Authority of the City of Laredo and will continue to monitor these legal proceedings to ensure the District’s compliance with all future orders and directives affecting the health and safety of our staff, students, and District community.

LISD will continue to update you with additional information regarding this order as it becomes available.”

