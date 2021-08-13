Local OB-GYN encourages pregnant women to get vaccinated

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance for pregnant women, urging them to get vaccinated because of their high risk for severe disease.

For more on this, KGNS caught up with a local OB-GYN who explains why he and his OB-GYN partners are encouraging their patients to get vaccinated.

“So, they’ve shown that there are not only risks of COVID, including ICU admissions and even death, but there’s also risks in regards to your pregnancy, so pre-term labor, higher risk of pre-eclampsia, as well.”

Dr. Alex Trivette is speaking out about the urgency of receiving a COVID vaccine if you are pregnant.

“So, kinda all around for a pregnant woman, we really want them to get vaccinated to protect them from these things.”

But with the number of vaccinated expectant mothers across the country at just 23%, we asked Dr. Trivette what it is that’s holding them back.

“I think because this is a new vaccine, they’re worried about the side affects, but even theoretically, because it’s not a live vaccine there’s really not much risk that we can think of.”

That’s because early data on the safety of receiving a COVID vaccine during pregnancy are reassuring, neither Moderna or Pfizer posed any safety concerns for pregnant women or their babies.

Data also showed that receiving a vaccine reduces the risk for infection, but there’s another benefit worth noting....

“We want mothers to get the vaccine so that they can build those antibodies to the COVID vaccine in which can then be passed on to the baby, so that’s important as well.”

That goes for women who are breastfeeding.

“So what’s good about breastfeeding and one of the benefits is that you pass on antibodies and immunity to your baby... so that’s why a vaccine helps you get antibodies that you pass on to your baby, so it’s actually a good thing to be breastfeeding after you get vaccinated.”

A good thing according to him, so that delivering a baby can once again become a joyous occasion.

“So that’s one of the reasons that with COVID, we’re strongly urging the vaccine to prevent horrible things from happening and keeping OB a happy place to be around.”

Dr. Trivette also mentioned that OB-GYN’s listen to trusted and reliable sources in medical science, such as the CDC, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and each of them all have all encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated as well.

