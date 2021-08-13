Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Laredo’s eighth homicide of 2021

37-year-old Jose Angel Chavez-Ramirez
37-year-old Jose Angel Chavez-Ramirez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a man who is facing several charges including murder for the eighth homicide of the year.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Jose Angel Chavez-Ramirez and charged him with the murder of 51-year-old Sylvia Adriana Medrano Gonzalez.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 10 when officers were called out to a residence at the 9000 block of Cornell Drive that had the door open.

Officers arrived and found the woman deceased in the home and investigated it as a homicide.

Two days later, a patrol officer spotted a Chevy SUV near Stone Avenue and Galveston that was allegedly involved in the homicide investigation.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver sped off and eventually stopped at Plum Street and Martin Avenue where several people got out and ran in different directions.

Police were able to apprehend ten individuals, one of which included Chavez-Ramirez.

Investigators interviewed Chavez Ramirez about the homicide, and they believed they had sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

He was charged with Murder, Smuggling of humans, and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
Accident reported on Santa Maria
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt

Latest News

Man accused of theft at restaurant
Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft
Agents rescue siblings from rail car
Agents rescue siblings from train car
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Hebbronville
File photo: Laredoans wear facemasks
Judge grants TRO against Governor Abbott’s mask mandate