Man arrested in connection to Laredo’s eighth homicide of 2021

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a man who is facing several charges including murder for the eighth homicide of the year.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Jose Angel Chavez-Ramirez and charged him with the murder of 51-year-old Sylvia Adriana Medrano Gonzalez.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 10 when officers were called out to a residence at the 9000 block of Cornell Drive that had the door open.

Officers arrived and found the woman deceased in the home and investigated it as a homicide.

Two days later, a patrol officer spotted a Chevy SUV near Stone Avenue and Galveston that was allegedly involved in the homicide investigation.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which point the driver sped off and eventually stopped at Plum Street and Martin Avenue where several people got out and ran in different directions.

Police were able to apprehend ten individuals, one of which included Chavez-Ramirez.

Investigators interviewed Chavez Ramirez about the homicide, and they believed they had sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

He was charged with Murder, Smuggling of humans, and evading arrest.

