Advertisement

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed.

More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children.

The first round of the payment went out in July.

The payments stem from the Child Tax Credit from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the plan, eligible families receive up to $300 a month per each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
Accident reported on Santa Maria
Man dies after being run over by semi-truck
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place
Man accused of theft at restaurant
Laredo Police searching for man accused of theft
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
RAW: Damaged supermarket seen after front of it collapses