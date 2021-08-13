Advertisement

Residents line up for back to school vaccines

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many parents and students stood outside the city health department to get their vaccines just before the start of the school year.

With classes starting on Monday, the Laredo Health Department says it’s not unusual to see a rush of people during the last remaining days of summer vacation.

Officials are working nonstop to make sure every resident and student is serviced.

In order to move in a timely manner health officials are asking parents to be prepared and have their child’s records ready when they arrive.

The health department says they have all vaccines available for those returning to school, including COVID-19 vaccines for those who are of age.

Christina Duarte from the health department says, “We’ve seen that our families are not bringing their vaccination records and so we want to be sure that they do bring those for their visit to make sure to speed up the process, and of course, verify that the student or the individual is up-to-date on all their vaccines.”

The Laredo Health Department opens at 9 a.m. and closes at six, but residents are encouraged to get their early.

