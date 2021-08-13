Schools prioritizing safety in first day back

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Safety will be one of the many focuses for school officials on the first day of classes.

With schools transitioning from virtual to in-person formats, security guards and police officers will be patrolling traffic come Monday morning.

LISD officers, Laredo PD, and Constables have all been trained and will take part in helping control the flow of cars and kids making their way to school.

For anyone in a school zone, the message is clear.

“We’re just asking the community, if you see a school bus, slow down,” said Memorial Middle Principal Melissa Valdez. “Also, put those cell phones down because safety, our children, is a priority for that day.”

Inside, officials say they are sanitizing frequently, keeping students spaced out, and are encouraging the use of face masks.

