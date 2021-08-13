Advertisement

Texas chase suspect dies in shootout with deputies

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase suspect was killed during a shootout with deputies Thursday in Chambers County, Texas.

Harris County Precinct Three Constable Deputies were first called to a home around 11 a.m. for a welfare check, possibly a CPS referral about a teen girl.

As deputies tried to remove the 16-year-old girl from the home, a man inside the premises began shooting at the deputy constables.

Officials said the man barricaded himself inside with home with the teen and one deputy constable got trapped inside.

Eventually, the deputy constable and the teen were safely removed from the home.

The suspect then fled and carjacked a driver near the scene and a chase began where the suspect opened fire at officers during the pursuit.

The suspect ended up crashing and a shootout ensued.

During the shootout, the suspect sustained a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead.

Life flight was called for a deputy who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

At least two other law enforcement officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officials said the 16-year-old was taken a hospital and was determined to be okay.

