Trapped in another endless summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend of summer vacation but those summer temperatures aren’t going anywhere!

On Friday we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Not much is going to change from now until next week.

On Saturday, we are expecting a high of 99 degrees with little to no cloud coverage.

Then on Sunday we’ll hit a high of 101 and 102 on Monday.

We will continue to fluctuate between the upper 90s and low 100s up until next week.

Now we could see a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, but for now it looks like the kids will have no weather issues when returning to class.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.