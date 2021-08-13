Advertisement

Trapped in another endless summer

Endless summer
Endless summer(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last weekend of summer vacation but those summer temperatures aren’t going anywhere!

On Friday we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Not much is going to change from now until next week.

On Saturday, we are expecting a high of 99 degrees with little to no cloud coverage.

Then on Sunday we’ll hit a high of 101 and 102 on Monday.

We will continue to fluctuate between the upper 90s and low 100s up until next week.

Now we could see a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, but for now it looks like the kids will have no weather issues when returning to class.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
UISD board approves 30-day mask mandate
Police investigating death of a woman
Laredo Police identify victim in 8th homicide of the year
city of laredo
Laredo City Council approves to file temporary restraining order against governor’s mask mandate order
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
Several arrested after attempted human smuggling attempt
22-year-old Joel Gonzalez
Man wanted for intentionally crashing into woman’s car

Latest News

Island in the sun
Island in the sun
Hot hot heat
Island in the sun
Can someone please save us from temperatures at 101?
Can someone please save us from temperatures at 101?
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast