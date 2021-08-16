Always summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Summer vacation may be over, but the summer heat is here to stay for about another month or so.

Students might need some water and sunblock as they prepare to return to the classrooms!

On Monday we are going to start out in the high 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees, with little to no cloud coverage.

Things will only get hotter from here.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a high of 100 and then 102 on Wednesday.

By Thursday, we are looking at a high of 103.

Things will start to go back down to the low hundreds and then eventually the upper 90s.

By next week, we could be looking at another chance of showers.

Over the weekend parts of Austin got hit with some massive rain and flooding, so some of that activity could come dwindled down to south Texas.

Only time will tell.

