Avoid these driving mistakes to avoid school zone fines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you were driving around Laredo early Monday morning, you may have been stuck in traffic.

From Laredo police to other law enforcement agencies, they are reminding drivers to slow down in the morning and in the afternoon around school zones.

Parents are asked to walk their children at crosswalks, especially if crossing guards are not available.

On Laredo police’s Facebook page, they have published several videos asking people to respect the traffic signs.

“While driving in a school zone, to not be distracted,” said Investigator Jose Espinoza. “Do not be texting and driving. That can cause an accident or even a fatality. There’s children crossing the streets, always be alert. Always focus on the street, especially on school zones. We want to remind the public when you see a bus and you see the amber lights, always come to a complete stop because you never know if you see children loading or unloading the bus.”

If you disregard any traffic signs at school zones you could face a hefty fine.

For example, if you are caught on your mobile device near a school zone you could face a violation of up to $300.

