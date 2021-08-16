Laredo Health Authority: Plans underway for pediatric overflow unit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Health Authority says plans are underway for a pediatric overflow unit.

On Monday morning, Dr. Trevino addressed the three reported COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

“We know that the hospital environment is on overflow,” Dr. Trevino said.

Trevino confirmed there are no available intensive care unit beds at this time.

On Sunday, there were 79 patients hospitalized with the virus, but Dr. Trevino reiterates that the number changes constantly.

One of the recent deaths was a man in his 20s, unvaccinated.

Sunday’s hospitalization rate was at 19.20% with over 900 active cases in the city.

“What is concerning is the death of these young people,” he said.

When asked how a man in his 20s dies from the virus, Dr. Trevino says underlying health conditions could contribute to the death but also the Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is more aggressive, more deadly than we’ve seen. This also contributes to the death of young people.”

According to Trevino, the variant replicates faster and is more aggressive.

“If you’re not vaccinated, this will get you in a quick way. So vaccinated people should be more protected by this variant than non-vaccinated people.”

Regarding the current active cases, Dr. Trevino says they could be Delta variant cases.

“We can calculate that it’s probably the Delta variant because it’s 93% in the whole United States. So, it stands to reason it would be the same situation here in Laredo.”

The speed of how the virus progresses in the patient is also an indicator that they are infected with the Delta variant, Trevino says.

He confirms that the health department has the authority to ask those active cases if they are vaccinated.

At the time, Dr. Trevino could not confirm how many of the over 900 active cases are vaccinated.

“We know that most of the active cases have not gotten the vaccination.”

The local breakthrough cases are happening to people who are considered vulnerable, immunocompromised, have underlying conditions, or those taking immune suppressive medications.

Dr. Trevino says the booster shot approved by the FDA can be administered to those who have cancer, tumors, and other immunocompromised, the date of when it can be administered is still pending.

Other concerns Dr. Trevino addressed were the number of local deaths of those who have received the vaccine.

“There’s a small amount, what we know is around 6. Mainly they were immunocompromised.”

On Friday, Dr. Trevino issued a directive for both Laredo’s school districts to mandate masks.

“It is meant to prevent the virus and the illnesses. Anywhere there is a large gathering and unvaccinated people, like schools, with no masks is a high risk for contracting or spreading the virus.”

Dr. Trevino reminds the public there are low to no hospital beds available for those who have the virus or other ailments.

“This is especially true, for your child if they get critical due to COVID- 19. Where are we going to put your child or many children if they get sick? We don’t even have a pediatric intensive care unit.”

Trevino says if your child has an underlying health condition like asthma, diabetes, heart conditions, morbid obesity parents should speak to their doctor and try to get a waiver.

On Sunday, the Texas legal battle continues, with a ruling from Texas’s Supreme Court temporarily blocking mask mandates in two counties.

“I act like a doctor, not as a lawyer. I’m being told this was very narrow. Only in Dallas and Bexar County. We know that the preservation of life comes first before any laws.”

Dr. Trevino says they are preparing for a surge of COVID cases in the coming weeks.

“If the situation comes that all the hospitals are saturated, and the hospitals cannot take anymore pediatric intensive care beds or children, then we have to prepare for that worst-case scenario.”

He says they are working on a pediatric overflow unit, the details of that are still pending.

Trevino says this would happen if there were no more beds available for children elsewhere.

“We’ve had transfers, children, 2 months of age that have been transferred to Driscoll via airlift. We are seeing them already, we are seeing them get sick. We’re anticipating seeing more, now that they opened the schools.”

Dr. Trevino said those details would be released on Monday afternoon during city council.

Migrant and local children had to be transferred out due to the virus.

It’s unclear if any local hospitals have received additional staff to help with the overflow.

However, Dr. Trevino says they have seen an increase in positive cases at nursing homes.

“Any nursing homes that have had a positive case, we will have that patient transferred to a specialty hospital or if the patient needs admission through the hospitals. If the patient is asymptomatic, they can be transferred to a sister facility nursing home where they have COVID units.”

Dr. Trevino advises the public to push on, to be aware of a surge in cases and to prepare.

You can watch the whole interview from the Digital News Desk here.

