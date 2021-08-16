Advertisement

LISD talks mask mandate, first day of school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veronica Castillon, Director of Communications for LISD, sat down this morning to clarify the district’s mask mandate, first day of school policies, and the expectations the district has for student safety.

Ms. Castillon also elaborated on how school classrooms will be laid out and the safety protocols they will follow.

In addition, the Communicator Director took time to explain the many precautions to alleviate parent concerns.

