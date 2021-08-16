Plans made to get Mexican workers vaccinated at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A bi-national partnership is coming together to help speed up the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Under an agreement made with Texas officials, workers from the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will be transported to the border to get vaccinated.

The city of Austin donated 15,000 vaccines while Laredo provided 1,500.

The campaign is set to get started right away to meet its goal.

“We start with 800 vaccines, Thursday 700, and after- if everything goes as it should be- we will start a permanent project daily with 1,000 vaccines until we get 25,000 people vaccinated,” said Samuel Garcia, Nuevo Leon governor-elect.

Transportation costs and COVID tests will be paid by Mexican companies.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.