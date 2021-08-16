Advertisement

UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez speaks on first day of school

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier today, we caught up with UISD’s superintendent to see how things were rolling at one UISD campus today.

The superintendent said he was looking forward to seeing students, staff, and parents after being apart for so long.

He said he was eager to welcome students back in person and was anticipating a great start to the school year.

