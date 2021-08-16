UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez speaks on first day of school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier today, we caught up with UISD’s superintendent to see how things were rolling at one UISD campus today.

The superintendent said he was looking forward to seeing students, staff, and parents after being apart for so long.

He said he was eager to welcome students back in person and was anticipating a great start to the school year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.