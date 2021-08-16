Welcome back students! The first day of school awaits

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After over a year of virtual learning and uncertainty surrounding the school year, thousands of students are expected to return for in-class instruction on the first day of school.

For some, it’s the first day inside a classroom since March 2020.

We went out to Nye Elementary and spoke with Principal Cynthia Caballero on what students and parents can expect this school year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.