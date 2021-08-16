Advertisement

Welcome back students! The first day of school awaits

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After over a year of virtual learning and uncertainty surrounding the school year, thousands of students are expected to return for in-class instruction on the first day of school.

For some, it’s the first day inside a classroom since March 2020.

We went out to Nye Elementary and spoke with Principal Cynthia Caballero on what students and parents can expect this school year.

