Agents arrest two sex offenders

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of sex offenders are arrested for crossing the border illegally.

Border Patrol agents arrested 43-year-old Israel Hernandez-Valente and 34-year-old Juan Martinez during two separate smuggling attempts.

Hernandez, a Mexican National was walking with 11 undocumented immigrants during the time of his arrest.

Records revealed he had prior convictions for indecency with a child and was sentenced to three years in prison in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Martinez was traveling with a group of ten individuals when he was arrested near southwest Laredo.

Records revealed he was convicted for sexual assault and sentenced to five years in Bentonville.

