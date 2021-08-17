Agents arrest two sex offenders

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of sex offenders are arrested for crossing the border illegally.

Border Patrol agents arrested 43-year-old Israel Hernandez-Valente and 34-year-old Juan Martinez during two separate smuggling attempts.

Hernandez, a Mexican National was walking with 11 undocumented immigrants during the time of his arrest.

Records revealed he had prior convictions for indecency with a child and was sentenced to three years in prison in Dallas.

Meanwhile, Martinez was traveling with a group of ten individuals when he was arrested near southwest Laredo.

Records revealed he was convicted for sexual assault and sentenced to five years in Bentonville.

