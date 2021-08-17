Advertisement

Ambulance crashes into patrol car on Springfield and Del Mar

First responders involved in accident on Springfield
First responders involved in accident on Springfield(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An ambulance heading to a call is involved in an accident in north Laredo.

The Laredo EMS unit was heading to a coronavirus-related call when it collided with a law enforcement unit on Springfield and Del Mar Tuesday afternoon.

The EMS unit was attempting to get through traffic, but witnesses say the drivers were not moving aside the ambulance.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority: Plans underway for pediatric overflow unit
File photo: hospital
Local health officials tell city council to expect a COVID surge
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez speaks on first day of school
Car bursts into flames on Cuatro Vientos
Vehicle bursts into flames after accident on Cuatro Vientos

Latest News

Texas DPS on the lookout for man accused of shooting
Blue alert issued after Texas deputy shot during traffic stop
Agents arrest convicted sex offenders
Agents arrest two sex offenders
Residents upset after water break causes severe damage to vehicles
Water break reported on North Smith
Residents upset after water break causes severe damage to vehicles