Ambulance crashes into patrol car on Springfield and Del Mar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An ambulance heading to a call is involved in an accident in north Laredo.

The Laredo EMS unit was heading to a coronavirus-related call when it collided with a law enforcement unit on Springfield and Del Mar Tuesday afternoon.

The EMS unit was attempting to get through traffic, but witnesses say the drivers were not moving aside the ambulance.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.

