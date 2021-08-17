Advertisement

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, in an area not yet open to the public in the east of Pompeii’s urban center.(Alfio Giannotti | Alfio Giannotti/Pompeii Archeological Park via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations in the ancient city of Pompeii.

The discovery of the tomb also sheds light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

White hair and part of an ear, along with bones and fabric fragments, were found in the tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time.  

An inscription on the tomb suggested that its owner helped organize performances in Greek in Pompeii.

Experts said it was the first confirmation that Greek was used alongside Latin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority: Plans underway for pediatric overflow unit
File photo: hospital
Local health officials tell city council to expect a COVID surge
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez speaks on first day of school
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
Nye Elementary Principal Cynthia Caballero
Welcome back students! The first day of school awaits

Latest News

John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon: US military airlift from Afghanistan to accelerate
San Antonio enforces mask mandate in schools
Mask mandate for schools in San Antonio to remain in effect
Raising Canes raises funds
Laredo Raising Canes raising funds for South Texas Food Bank
Raising Canes raises funds
Raising Canes raises funds
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban spokesman promises a secure Afghanistan, says ‘everyone is forgiven’