Blue alert issued after Texas deputy shot during traffic stop

Texas DPS on the lookout for man accused of shooting
Texas DPS on the lookout for man accused of shooting
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A statewide blue alert was issued on Monday night after a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot during an attempted traffic stop near Wichita Falls.

Clay County officials say the deputy was shot in the chest during an attempted traffic stop at an area truck stop.

KFDX-TV in Wichita Falls identified the deputy as Breanton Chitwood.

Meanwhile the gunman, remains at large.

He was last seen driving a white Cadillac four door Sedan and is believed to have stolen Texas plates, FXJ 1334.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you spot the vehicle on the road, you are asked to report it to authorities.

