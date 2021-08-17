Advertisement

Border Patrol and police locate people lost in brush

(KGNS)
By KGNS News
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the weekend, the Laredo Police Department worked with Border Patrol to locate two people lost in the brush.

LPD tipped Border Patrol agents that the individuals were near the Webb County and Zapata County line by Highway 83 in south Laredo.

Agents were able to successfully locate them two an hour after receiving the initial call.

After the individuals were given medical attention, they were determined to be in the country illegally and sent back to Mexico.  

