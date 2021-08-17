Border Patrol and police locate people lost in brush

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the weekend, the Laredo Police Department worked with Border Patrol to locate two people lost in the brush.

LPD tipped Border Patrol agents that the individuals were near the Webb County and Zapata County line by Highway 83 in south Laredo.

Agents were able to successfully locate them two an hour after receiving the initial call.

After the individuals were given medical attention, they were determined to be in the country illegally and sent back to Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.