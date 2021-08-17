Cigarroa Toros ready to stomp the yard this season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Toros of Cigarroa, are looking to stomp the yard, as they gear up for the new football season.

Our tour of Gateway City area high schools takes us down south as the guys at Cigarroa look to put their foot on the ground and change the program in 2021.

It was a sunny afternoon as the guys at Cigarroa took to the field to get ready for the upcoming season.

Cigarroa Toros Defensive Coordinator Victor Montemayor says it feels normal to have the guys out on the field doing what they love and having fun.

Some might wonder what gives a team that has won just three games over the past five seasons so much confidence but coming off a full spring and summer of workouts, these Toros are ready to turn the page.

One key component Cigarroa is having to replace is their quarterback and instead of going with an underclassman it’s senior Yaaqob Lozano moving over from his wide receiver position.

Lozano says, it wasn’t hard because he was already QB and was ready to take the position and help his team.

He says it was a lot of pressure but someone has to carry the weight.

An area that should help the Toros in a big way is how fast they are looking in a sport where speed kills.

And when the games kick off it will be time for the Toros to put together their good summer, new quarterback and team speed to pick up wins and set the tone for years to come at the school.

