County hosting ribbon cutting ceremony for health and wellness center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its first County employee medical and wellness center.

Medical Consultation will be provided by Nuesta Salud Medical Clinic.

This clinic will offer medical consultation at no out of pocket charge to county employees.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina as well as other commissioners will be on hand for the ceremony.

That event is expected to take place this morning at 10 a.m. at 7210 East Saunders right next to the Webb County Fire Department.

