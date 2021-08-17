Advertisement

Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A healthcare provider who’s been on the frontline during the pandemic is voicing his opinion on whether parents should send their children back to school.

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa took to his social media platform to post his perspective based on the number of kids being treated for COVID.

It’s those who remain unvaccinated that concerns him, based on recent events.

“We have always felt that COVID spared children, however over the last several weeks, we have seen that the Delta variant does not. It is raging through out pediatric community. Just this last week, almost 100,000 children developed COVID, which approximately 1% had to be hospitalized.”

Dr. Cigarroa says if your child is vaccinated, he believes there is no problem in sending them to school with face masks and social distancing.

