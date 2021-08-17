High school senior eager to start the school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was the start of a promising school year as both UISD and LISD students returned to class on the first day of school.

As students make their way back to the classrooms, many pupils are getting ready for all of the social norms and traditions that come along with it including one high school senior.

Melanie Duron, is a student, athlete and a state champion who is just one of many active students who is ready to serve up a successful year at Martin High School.

Duron says she feels weird being back on campus with her fellow classmates, but she is really happy to return, especially on her last year of being a student.

Last year, Duron competed in a state shot put competition against nine other girls and came out on top, something she hopes to expand on this year.

With a state title under her belt, she says she feels proud to be representing her tigers and putting Martin on the map.

Duron is just one of many high school seniors who is ready for what is expected to be a normal senior year.

Duron says, “I get to live another normal year so back to pep rallies, back to football games, volleyball games, school activities, and just being here at the community of Martin it’s just amazing and faculty.”

It’s these types of activities and sporting events, that first year principal and former Martin Tiger, Mario Mireles, believes students look forward to during a standard school year.

Mireles says many of the students are eager to come back to school and be with their teachers and take part in extracurricular activities.

Despite the ongoing virus, both Duron and Mireles have high hopes of another successful school year.

The school district says, they are continuing to monitor its students, and any possible situations that may occur on campus.

