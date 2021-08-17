How much pay increase will city employees be getting?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people work for the City of Laredo, and one of the items at Monday’s city council meeting that was up for discussion was the cost of living arrangement, which would give employees a raise.

However, this year they might not be getting the usual pay increase.

Nearly 2,000 people keep the city moving... they fix our streets, clean our parks, maintain our public facilities and more.

Even though city employees got a pay increase last year, the question is how much will they be getting this year?

During Monday’s city council meeting, Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez proposed to give all city employees a pay increase, but it was a back and forth battle on how much.

“Depending on what we have is what we can work with.”

“We have to pay bills first,” said City Manager Robert Eads.

With the majority of city employees make less than $59,000 a year, one option is to give these employees a one time payment of $750.

The second group who make more than $60,000 would get $500 dollars.

The third option, regardless of the pay, is to give everyone a one time payment of $500 flat. The city says this option would save them money, but Gonzalez is against this idea.

“I would rather give them an actual raise. An actually income increase because it’ll benefit them with retirement.”

Both Gonzalez and Gilberto Sanchez from the city’s budget department have never seen this type of “one time payment” bump done before, they usually see a pay increase.

“Being here 17 years at least myself, I’ve never gotten a one-time lump sum payment,” said Sanchez.

Gonzalez wants employees to know he is working to get a number that could work for everyone.

“I just want our staff to know we are fighting for them to get an adjustment.”

Gonzalez says he’s proposing $1,500 dollars instead of the $750 and $500 proposed amount.

Although no resolution was made on Monday’s meeting, they are hoping to bring it back in November and give a clear picture if wage increases for city employees is a possibility.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.