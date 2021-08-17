Advertisement

Infusion center to possibly open this Friday(KGNS)
Aug. 17, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The infusion center is set to open once again as the lack of space in local hospitals continues.

Last week, the City of Laredo announced it would team up with the state once again to reopen the facility at the Haynes Rec Center.

The space would include 30 beds and will provide antibodies treatment to help speed up recovery for patients suffering from mild COVID symptoms.

Heard says the state came down on Sunday for a walk through.

Mobilization is happening on Tuesday or Wednesday and it should be active by this Friday.

