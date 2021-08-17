Advertisement

Laredo health expert weighs in students returning to classrooms amid Delta surge

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A healthcare provider who has been at the frontlines of the pandemic is voicing his opinion on whether parents should send their children back to school.

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa took to his social media platform to post his perspective based on the number of kids being treated for the coronavirus.

It’s those who remain unvaccinated that concerns him based on recent events.

Doctor Cigarroa says, “We have always felt that Covid spared children, however over the last several weeks, we have seen that the Delta Variant does not. It is raging throughout pediatric community. Just this last week, almost 100 thousand children developed Covid, which approximately one percent had to be hospitalized.”

Dr. Cigarroa says, if your child is vaccinated, he believes there is no problem in sending them to school with face masks and social distancing.

