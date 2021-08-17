Advertisement

Laredo Raising Canes raising funds for South Texas Food Bank

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first-ever KGNS Laredo Eats Food Drive benefiting south Texas takes place today!

Laredo Eats is partnering up with the South Texas Food Bank to bring awareness to the needs of hunger in Laredo and surrounding communities.

The sponsor for the event is a chicken finger chain that is famous for its fingers and famous sauce, Raising Cane’s!

Ana Barrera, General Manager for the Laredo location, spent time with us to discuss the cause.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority: Plans underway for pediatric overflow unit
File photo: hospital
Local health officials tell city council to expect a COVID surge
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez
UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez speaks on first day of school
Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa
Dr. Cigarroa addresses children returning to school
Nye Elementary Principal Cynthia Caballero
Welcome back students! The first day of school awaits

Latest News

San Antonio enforces mask mandate in schools
Mask mandate for schools in San Antonio to remain in effect
Raising Canes raises funds
Raising Canes raises funds
Laredo health expert weighs in students returning to classrooms amid Delta surge
Laredo health expert weighs in students returning to classrooms amid Delta surge
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa
Laredo health expert weighs in students returning to classrooms amid Delta surge