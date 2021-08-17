Local health officials tell city council to expect a COVID surge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As 50,000 students return to school on Monday, a plan is underway for the expected surge of COVID cases in the next coming weeks.

Laredo’s health authority went before city council on Monday evening to discuss the current COVID situation.

Dr. Victor Trevino says there are 88 COVID patients admitted to both Laredo hospitals with 24 patients in overflow.

This is the 14th day with zero beds available as the hospitalization rate continues to increase.

Dr. Trevino says they are preparing a pediatric COVID area either at one or both hospitals as a last option.

The option to create a pediatric area is if transfers are not available at other hospitals.

Most pediatric transfers have been taken to Driscoll hospital in Corpus Christi and another San Antonio hospital.

Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says the current pediatric overflow plan consists of opening up transfers to other facilities across the state.

Chief Heard says they are working with other local 9-1-1 providers to equip them with information in case Laredo EMS has to transfer critical pediatric cases to other cities besides Corpus Christi or San Antonio.

As for the infusion center, Heard says the state came down on Sunday for a walk through.

They told city officials, tentatively, it should open by this Friday with 30 beds to infuse medication for COVID positive patients 12 years old and above.

Laredo’s health director Richard Chamberlain says the majority of the active cases are between the ages of 0 to 39.

From May 2021 to August 2021, 344 cases were reported in May, 422 in June and it jumped to 2045 in July and is currently at 1567 in August making a total of 4378.

Chamberlin presented council with data where it states that they project 3.093% of the county population will test positive in the next 4 weeks.

49.1% more cases in the next 4 weeks than the past 4 weeks.

Local health officials expect the peaking in cases the first week of September.

District 6 council member Dr. Marte Martinez asked Chamberlin how many children have been severely sick to the virus, to which Chamberlin said one but they expect it to grow.

Dr. Martinez says there needs to be an exact number of how many children are likely to be severely sick or need ICU care.

Dr. Trevino says the delta variant was present in June and several children have been transferred out with COVID pneumonia.

Local health officials will meet with hospital officials on Tuesday to discuss more on what they are seeing.